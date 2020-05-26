City police honor former lieutenant as funeral procession passes police station
Lancaster city police officers and officials lined West Chestnut Street in front of the police station as the funeral procession for former city police Lieutenant Harry Aichele passed Tuesday afternoon. The procession was led by the city police mounted unit and officers saluted from both sides of the street. Aichele served city police from 1956 until he retired as a lieutenant in 1982. Aichele served as police chief in Warwick Township from 1982 through 1990. Aichele’s flagged draped casket was carried on a motorcycle sidecar during the procession.