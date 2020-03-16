Funeral services for fallen East Cocalico Township police officer Brennan Lied have been postponed due to COVID-19's spread, the police department announced Monday afternoon.

The public memorial service, which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, will no longer be held, East Cocalico Township police said in a release. The service will be rescheduled and announced when details are finalized.

"In an effort to limit risk and ensure the well-being of our community, the difficult decision has been made to postpone the public memorial service for Officer Brennan Lied," the police department said.

Lied died after an off-duty vehicle crash March 10 in Chester County, police said.

Lied was previously an officer with East Earl Township police.