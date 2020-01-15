The Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home's trouble with the Department of State isn't the first such problem for a funeral home in Lancaster County.

It doesn't happen often, but several funeral directors here have gotten in trouble.

According to the state's funeral director law, funeral directors can face license suspension, revocation or failure to renew for a dozen reasons.

In a 51-page disciplinary complaint provided to LNP | LancasterOnline Friday, a Department of State prosecutor accused the Scheid funeral home of leaving an unembalmed body unrefrigerated for three days and not returning cremated remains to loved ones, among other counts.

The board accused Scheid of “gross incompetency, negligence and misconduct of the profession,” which is one of the reasons listed under law.

Other reasons include: misleading advertising; non-compliance with funeral law; gross immorality, crimes of moral turpitude and inappropriately soliciting business or commissions.

Past funeral home cases

One egregious county case involved Benjamin M. Siar Jr., who operated the former Gundel Funeral Home in Conestoga.

His case bears some similarities to Scheid's matter.

Siar, 48, was paid to cremate the bodies of four people in late 2012 and early 2013, but failed to do so, according to county prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty in 2014 to theft, abuse of corpse and deceptive business practices. He's serving a 6 to 14 year prison sentence at State Correctional Institution at Retreat in Luzerne County.

The state also revoked his license for five years on Feb. 1, 2013.

The most notorious wrongdoing involving a funeral director in the county was that of Michael Alan Roseboro.

Roseboro, who ran the Roseboro Funeral Home in Denver, murdered his wife, Jan, at their Reinholds home on July 22, 2008.

Prosecutors said he killed his wife of 19 years — and mother of their four children — by beating, strangling and dumping her into their swimming pool so he could be with his girlfriend.

Roseboro, 52, was convicted July, 30, 2009, of first-degree murder. He's serving a life sentence at State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy in Berks County.

On July 6, 2011, the state Board of Funeral Directors revoked Roseboro's license and fined him $2,000, citing his conviction as a crime of moral turpitude.

Melanie B. Scheid, who is Andrew Scheid's ex-wife, bought the Gundel property and operates as Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services.

She's also run afoul of the funeral law, LNP | LancasterOnline records show.

In 2014, the State Ethics Commission ordered her to pay the state $7,560 after finding she inspected a Lebanon funeral home that she owned one-third of while working as a state inspector in 2010. She was also fined $3,500 and reprimanded.

LNP | LancasterOnline archives also include a March 1995 legal notice that the state funeral director board suspended the license of Bernard F. Ferry after he failed to deposit $1,000 for a prepaid funeral contract into a bank and failed to timely repay the money. He was also fined $3,000.