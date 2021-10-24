In a remodeled house on Fourth Street in Quarryville, the three funeral directors of Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services Inc. care for the living by dealing with the dead.

The building, modest in size, brings a feeling of comfortability that only a home could.

Grieving clients are invited to “come as they are.” The offices have armchairs and a couch for families to gather on when they come in to make funeral arrangements.

Their job is often overshadowed by the task of preparing bodies, but being a funeral director in a small town is much more. Michael Miller, Joel Reynolds and Frank Cazillo entered the profession from differing backgrounds and perspectives, but they share a common goal of helping people through some of the worst moments of their lives.

"Obviously we take care of the death part of it,” Reynolds said, “but our job is more to care for the living.”

Mortuary services terminology Funeral director, mortician and undertaker: These are all synonymous terms. These people make funeral arrangements and prepare bodies for burial. Embalmer: This is the person who preserves the body. At Dewald’s, the funeral directors perform their own embalming, but in other cases, an outside embalmer might travel to multiple larger funeral homes to specifically prepare the bodies. Interment versus inurnment: Interment means burial in the ground in a casket, while inurnment means cremation and the placement of remains in an urn. Viewing versus visitation: A viewing implies there will be a casket with a body, while a visitation implies that there will not be a casket or body present. Funeral service versus memorial service: Typically, a funeral service will have a casket and body present while a memorial service implies cremation, Reynolds said.

Reynolds wanted to make an impact in the community, as his funeral director father had.

Miller was fascinated by a funeral service he attended when he was 12.

Cazillo changed careers in his 40s because he wanted to have a more life-giving career.

They have worked together on a variety of tasks -- from general property maintenance and paperwork to meeting with the families and writing obituaries to embalming and preparing the deceased.

"It's truly an owner-operator type of business, though,” Miller said. “I mean we do everything from watering the flowers, to emptying the trash, to doing the removals, the embalming. It's just a small business through and through. … In a small business like this, I mean, we all do everything."

An early fascination with funeral homes

Around age 7 or 8, Miller rode his bike past a funeral home and wondered, “Wow, what do they do in there?”

At 12, Miller attended his grandfather’s funeral. He was glued to the funeral director’s side during the entire service, asking questions.

After that day, Miller -- now 39 -- knew that was what he wanted to do with the rest of his life.

He got his first job at a funeral home shortly after, helping with upkeep at 13.

Miller earned a degree in funeral service education/mortuary arts and sciences from Northampton Community College, graduating with honors. He has been a funeral director for 15 years, and he completed the purchase of Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services this year.

Miller, who lives in Quarryville with his wife, Kara, and their four sons, said that early in his career, he thought most people experience grief in the same way. He quickly learned that was not the case, and that a funeral director has to have a keen sense of emotions.

“Grief takes on many different forms, and you can’t pigeon hole or put somebody’s grief experience into a box because everybody’s experience is different,” Miller said, reflecting on what he has learned throughout this career.

While funeral directors aren’t grief counselors, they do strive to give families a smooth transition, helping alleviate stress during the families’ time of sadness.

"It's an education for me in the human experience. ... Everyone's grief is unique," Miller said.

Finding his calling later in life

Cazillo, a Parkesburg native, remembers a funeral director speaking during career day at his school.

Cazillo, 50 and living in Willow Street with his wife, Sara, initially took a different path, spending many years working for a company that contracted services to steel mills around the country.

In 2012, he decided it was time to switch careers, because his job no longer felt like a “life-giving” job.

At 41, he enrolled in mortuary school. He graduated with honors from the funeral service program at Northampton Community College, and in 2015, he received his Pennsylvania funeral director’s license.

While commonly thought of as caring for the dead, Cazillo said, funeral directing is actually a life-giving practice.

Not only is it something he felt he was called to do, he said, but he’s able to make a positive impact on the lives of the families he serves.

"You tend to be sharing their grief with them,” Cazillo said. “So, it does give you time to help minister to somebody in that situation and then help them walk through it."

That part of the profession is one that Cazillo, the father of three grown children, finds edifying.

"The most rewarding part of my job is when I feel like I've been able to help somebody and get them through a hard time,” Cazillo said.

Carrying on his father’s commitment

3 misconceptions, myths funeral directors hear 1. Funeral directors are cold to death. This misconception is far from the truth, as many funeral directors will mourn with the families, said Joel Reynolds of Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. in Quarryville. Though a lot of time for funeral directors is spent working with the bodies of the deceased, they still share the families’ pain and grief. “I sit and talk to families that I know well,” Reynolds said. “We'll cry together. It upsets me still, especially when a child dies." 2. Funeral directors live big, lavish lives. "Funeral directors got a bad rap,” Reynolds said. “They always drive in the big limousines and wear the suits. We're just normal people." Reynolds said that funeral directors are not trying to make money off of people’s losses, but rather are trying to serve them in one of their toughest moments. They treat everyone the same, no matter how much a family can spend on a funeral. 3. Funeral directors care primarily for the dead. "Obviously we take care of the death part of it, but our job is more to care for the living,” Reynolds said. A lot of the career is about building relations with the families and the community so that they will trust you in taking care of such an important event.

Reynolds, 67, has lived in Quarryville his whole life (though he and his wife, Mary Ellen, also have a home in Myrtle Beach, S.C.) A fourth-generation mortician, Reynolds retired from daily operations of the funeral home in August but remains a licensed funeral director and has been helping grieving community members for 40 years.

Growing up, Reynolds could be found throughout his family's funeral home helping in any way he could: arranging flowers, maintaining the property and, once he was licensed, picking up bodies.

"It just felt normal to me,” Reynolds said. “This was just what I was supposed to do. ... It felt like a normal transition for me to step in and help out.”

He remembers how he felt when people mentioned how caring his father, Carl “Bud” Reynolds Jr., was, and he strives to resemble him.

“I grew up in this town, and I have various people that helped me grow up to be here,” Reynolds said. “So, I kind of look at it as just paying back to the community."

Reynolds described funeral directing as a lifestyle, comparing it to wedding planning, albeit condensed to two days.

“It can be very hectic, but I think the term director -- funeral director -- is the best term because that's what I feel we do,” Reynolds said. “We direct people through this whole process.”

Reynolds said that he and his colleagues aren’t what some people might picture when they think of funeral directors. He doesn’t drive a big, fancy car or wear a three-piece suit.

“That's just not the way we are,” Reynolds said, mentioning that he drives a Ford.

Being a smaller business often means grieving alongside their clients.

Reynolds knows almost all of the people in the community that he serves, and, while he loves that, he also expressed how that makes the job more difficult.

“I know their mom, or I know their child. ... So, I take a little bit of this home sometimes,” Reynolds said. “I buried my friend's mom. ... I'm starting to actually bury friends.”

When it’s time to unwind and decompress, Reynolds said he likes to sit on the back porch of his house, secluded in the woods, to watch the trees while listening to the birds chirp.

Other days he’ll come home and lay across his bed to gather his thoughts.

"I just really wanna stare at nothing for an hour or two,” Reynolds said.

Serving the community

Due to the 24/7, on-call nature of the job, a “typical day” could start between midnight and 8 a.m.

“Who wants to get up at 2 o'clock in the morning to pick up someone that’s just died?” Miller asked, making his point on how funeral directing is a calling. There are 79 licensed active funeral directors in Lancaster County, according to the state Board of Funeral Directors, and thousands across Pennsylvania.

On slower days, they might come into the office in the morning and read the paper, paying special attention to the obituaries. Their team also includes an administrative assistant and two funeral assistants.

Given the nature of the profession, the long hours and the shared grief often felt with clients, heart and a passion for the profession is a must, Miller said.

Typically, students who enter mortuary school without any prior experience won’t complete the degree, Miller said, recalling four students in his class who dropped out before the end of the first semester.

Cazillo referred to this career path as “a calling,” explaining why he drastically changed careers as a 41-year-old.

But Reynolds, having grown up in a funeral home, doesn’t see it as a ministry. Frankly, he wouldn’t even call it work. To him, it is quite simply his life and all he’s ever known.

After the funeral, the directors might run into a client, still grieving, in the community. In those moments, Reynolds said, he asks them how they’re doing and does his best to keep it light and bring their spirits up.

"That's what's nice about a small community,” Reynolds said. “You don't lose touch with your families once they walk out of here.”

NOEL ELVIN worked as an intern with the LNP|LancasterOnline newsroom over the summer and is finishing her senior year at Grove City College.