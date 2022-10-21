NOTE: The memorial service location was updated in the copy below.

Former Lancaster city Mayor Charlie Smithgall’s funeral service will be held Monday at the Lancaster County Convention Center.

The service will begin at 1 p.m. in the center's Freedom Hall A. The center is located at 25 S. Queen Street in Lancaster.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 719 Highland Ave.

According to his obituary, memorials may be sent to the Smithgall Foundation, 536 W. Lemon Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, or Lancaster City Police Foundation, P.O. Box 10171, Lancaster, PA 17605-0171.

Smithgall, 77, who was known for his strong anti-crime policies and early support for the downtown convention center, died Tuesday. He also started the Smithgall Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to the preservation of military antiques, especially artillery pieces.

Smithgall is survived by his wife, Deborah Albright Smithgall, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage in August, and daughter, Allison Smithgall, wife of Jonathan Rutter, and two grandsons, Christopher and Carter Gehron, all of Lancaster.