HARRISBURG — In a hearing before state officials overseeing his profession Friday morning, suspended funeral director Andrew T. Scheid was nowhere to be found.

And he didn’t miss much — the hearing wrapped up in less than four minutes after he agreed for his suspension to continue indefinitely.

State prosecutor Timothy Fritsch told hearing examiner John D. Kelly that Scheid submitted a signed last-minute joint motion with the state to waive the hearing at 5 p.m. Thursday night.

Fritsch said the state reached out with the document right after the suspension on Jan. 16.

Unable to file the signed paperwork with the then-closed prothonotary’s office last night, Fritsch provided a signed copy to Kelly, who read it and accepted Scheid’s joint motion with the state to waive the hearing and his 180-day suspension order. He is now suspended indefinitely.

The January suspension petition was prompted following the recovery of four "significantly decomposed" bodies and several cremated remains at Scheid’s Manor Township funeral home location on Blue Rock Road, according to the suspension order.

The petition also stated a mortuary inspector failed to establish contact with Scheid on two separate occasions for inspections.

Last Friday, the state board admitted allegations in a separate state filing alleging 30 violations of state law. An adjudication and order on the case is expected for a future hearing, according to a Department of State spokeswoman.

For past coverage: