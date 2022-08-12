Children of Pennsylvania veterans who died or are related to a veteran with 100% service-connected disabilities are eligible to receive up to $1,000 a year toward their post-secondary education.

Through the Educational Gratuity Program, the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs supports children of honorably discharged veterans who have 100% service-connected disabilities or died in service and served during a period of war or armed conflict. Financial assistance is available for those attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in Pennsylvania.

The children must be between 16 and 23, have lived in Pennsylvania for five years prior to their application and must attend a school in the state. Applicants must have financial need and cannot receive more than $500 per term or semester for no more than eight terms or semesters.

To apply, contact Lancaster County Veterans Affairs Director Jodi Barone at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 103; phone, (717) 299-7920; fax, (717) 209-3077; or email JCBarone@co.lancaster.pa.us.