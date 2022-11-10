The Bridgeport-area intersection due east of Lancaster city just across the Conestoga River has long been a headache for motorists.

Patricia Eichmann is among them. She said the intersection — at the confluence of East King Street, Old Philadelphia Pike, Lincoln Highway East, Pitney Road and Lampeter Road — is a bottleneck most hours of the day.

She recalled hearing about upgrades meant to improve congestion and safety at the intersection and, living near the area, reached out to the Watchdog hoping for updates.

Luckily for frequent commuters who pass through Bridgeport, significant change is coming, but it may be a few years off.

County officials agree the intersection and the corridors leading into it are a problem that needs to be addressed and named it the No. 1 project for its Connections 2040 funding program, East Lampeter Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said. East Lampeter, West Lampeter and Lancaster townships and Lancaster city are working together on the project.

The county’s Metropolitan Planning Organization will partially fund the project, which as yet has no specific price tag.

East Lampeter will start the design phase next year, Hutchison said. The first phase of the project will focus on the stretch of Lincoln Highway from Tennyson Drive to the Greenfield Road.

The municipalities are actively pursuing funding to get other parts of the Bridgeport project off the ground. The total project, Hutchison said, could take up to five years to complete.

The county’s Connections 2040 plan is designed to make infrastructure investments that will have “long-lasting and significant impacts on the development patterns of Lancaster County’s communities and the way people choose to travel.”

Basically, the plan was created to invest in road projects that will ease traffic congestion while making sure development is still possible.

