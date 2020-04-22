Since Sunday, new rules have been in place at essential businesses across the state, requiring mask wearing, social distancing and other measures designed to protect employees from COVID-19 while on the clock.

But two days later, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding focused on a portion of the workforce that doesn’t get to clock out and go home after a daily shift — seasonal and migrant employees who live in camps while working on Pennsylvania farms.

“We cannot forget about their health,” Redding said

The secretary outlined a list of guidelines handed down from the state Department of Agriculture to farmers housing domestic, migrant and guest H-2A workers.

However, Redding admitted they are only guidelines, which cannot be enforced. There also won’t be financial support to implement them, he said.

“We don’t see the additional cost here being prohibitive,” Redding said.

‘Arrangements may be needed’

The guidelines were sent to farm owners Monday, offering a list of ways to prevent the contagious coronavirus from spreading and complicating food-production operations.

The guidelines urge farm owners to place live-in employees beds at least 6 feet apart, to provide workers with cloth masks and to ensure quarters are kept clean while also providing an adequate amount of soap, hand sanitizer and towels for regular hand washing.

That’s all in addition to urging them to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 infections within the live-in workforce.

“If the current housing unit does not allow for segregation of workers under social distancing guidelines, arrangements may be needed to secure additional housing such as rental units at motels and hotels,” guidelines read.

And that’s just a portion of the full list of guidelines sent to farmers, Redding said.

The guidelines, he said, should be implemented in conjunction with prior worker-safety orders issued by state health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Not a directive’

Liam Migdail, with the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said bureau officials have been sharing similar guidance with their members since shortly after the virus was discovered in the United States.

“Farmers have been taking special precautions to prioritize the health and safety of their workers,” he said.

Farm owners also should prepare to pay the wages of seasonal workers who have to take COVID-19-related sick leave, Redding said.

“That is not a directive, but that is certainly expected,” he said.

According to agriculture officials, there are more than 360 department-permitted camps across the state, with about 4,300 seasonal and guest H-2A workers — foreign workers who are granted permission to temporarily work in the United States.

The number of migrant workers employed at Lancaster County farms was not immediately available.

‘No one-size-fits-all approach’

Redding’s Tuesday comments came at the same time as President Donald Trump calls for a suspension to immigration into the United States due to the pandemic.

State agriculture officials said they were hopeful H-2A workers would be excluded from the ban but had not been given any assurances from the federal government by Tuesday afternoon.

They also pointed out that state Gov. Tom Wolf sent a letter to federal officials outlining the importance of the H-2A workforce.

“Now more than ever, the labor demands of Pennsylvania agriculture are high,” it reads. “The H-2A program provides skilled workers that sustain Pennsylvania’s agriculture sector and perform essential duties that keep our supply chain strong.”

It’s likely that the migrant workforce will become vital soon with the start of the spring vegetable planting season, Migdail said, adding that the majority of H-2A workers come to the country across the Mexico border.

“We are advocating and exploring all options for our members to have the resources they need to ensure their workers have safe housing," he said. “Each farm is different and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.”