This year’s Fourth of July weekend is filled with activities for the whole family, including concerts, cookouts, a demolition derby, a movie in a park and more.

Here are several events in Lancaster County to check out.

Friday, June 30

Movie in the Park & Fireworks in East Petersburg at the East Petersburg Community Park. A live performance of The Kracker Beez will kick off the celebration at 5:30 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., the park will hold a screening of “The Super Mario Bros Movie,” followed immediately by the presentation of the Lancaster Toyota Independence Day fireworks display. Food trucks will serve dinner and dessert all night, including Scoops Ice Cream and Grille with food and ice cream, Lions Club with burgers and hot dogs, Walk-O Taco and more. Info: www.eastpetersburgday.com/movie-in-the-park

Saturday, July 1

Tanger Outlets will hold a Food Truck Festival & Family Fun Day from noon to 3 p.m. Local food trucks will be on hand, along with live music, games, a bounce house, kid’s art station and more. Info: www.tangeroutlet.com/lancaster/events/july.

Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St. in Lancaster, will host a celebration beginning at 4 p.m. Family-fun activities include field games, a hot dog eating contest, kid’s activities, a concert, food and beer and other entertainment. Free admission, although some activities may cost. Info: lanc.news/clipper_4th.

Buck Motorsports Park is hosting its Independence Day Demolition Derby and Fireworks Display. Gates open at 4 p.m.; event starts at 7 p.m. Info: buckmotorsportspark.ticketspice.com/the-2023-buck-motorsports-park-season.

Marietta’s annual fireworks display is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. at War Memorial Park, 344 E. Walnut St. Activities starts at 5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road. Food trucks, barrel train for kids, yard games and more. Info: marietta-pa.com/events/marietta-fireworks.

Mountville’s annual fireworks display will be held at Froelich Park at dusk. Info: mountvilleborough.com/event/4th-of-july-fireworks.

Sunday, July 2

Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, annual Fourth of July celebration with a concert from the U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own, followed by fireworks display. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Park City Center’s food truck extravaganza will be on site from 6-9 p.m. with several different food truck options. Info: longspark.org/summer-music-series.

Monday, July 3

Fourth of July Celebration in Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Lions Club parade, a free concert in the park, the Queen of Candles program, and a candle lighting in the stream. Info: lititz4thofjuly.com.

Tuesday, July 4

The 46th annual Firecracker Run, a 5-mile race beginning at 8 a.m. with a Kids’ Fun Race to begin at 9:15 a.m. Both races begin and end at Grater Park in Ephrata. There are 12 age group categories. Winners will receive a $100 gift card, with runners-up and 40-and-over winners receiving $50 gift cards. Register at lanc.news/FirecrackerRun. The Ephrata Church of the Brethren will host a Community Fun Night, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The New Holland Summer Arts Association will host a performance by the New Holland Concert Band, followed by a fireworks show in the New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland. Start time of 7 p.m. Food trucks and ice-cream trucks will be on site. Info: newhollandsummerarts.com; email newhollandandsummerartassoc@gmail.com.

Fourth of July Celebration in Lititz at Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, continues, at noon. The event will feature family fun and live entertainment, including a pie eating contest, DJ dance party and end with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are required for admittance to the park. The rain date is July 5. Info: lititz4thofjuly.com.

Fourth of July Front Street Block Party: Christmas in July at Burning Bridge Tavern, 108 Hellam St., Wrightsville, York County, beginning at 5:30. Live music by Stonewood; free food, drinks, and fun for the whole family.

Wrightsville Fourth of July Celebration to begin at 6 p.m. on the North Lawn of John Wright Restaurant, 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville. The Twin Rose Community Band will perform a patriotic concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. There will be plenty of food available for purchase including subs, fries, funnel cakes, ice cream, etc. For more information, visit lanc.news/wrightsville_4th.