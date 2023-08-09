A Fulton Township man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident Monday in Peach Bottom Township.

Kevin Roesler, 37, of the 600 block of Poplar Lane, was found dead on the side of the road in the 1200 block of Furniss Road at 11:45 a.m. after the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene for a vehicle crash. The coroner’s office determined Roesler was the driver of the motorcycle and he was found with multiple traumatic injuries.

A cause of death and ruling are still pending on an investigation from the Lancaster County Forensic Center.