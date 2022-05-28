A Fulton Township business was heavily damaged by fire Saturday morning, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The fire broke out in what was believed to be a welding shop in the 1900 block of Lancaster Pike (Route 272), just off of Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222) at 9:26 a.m., the supervisor said. The address listed for the location where the fire broke out is Kingdom Biofuel, a firewood and wood pellets vendor.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the building after a passerby saw flames coming out of the roof, the supervisor said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

A state police fire marshal was called to the scene.