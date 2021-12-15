Fulton Theatre canceled Four shows of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" after positive COVID-19 test results were reported by the theatre company, according to a Facebook post by Fulton Theatre.

Both of today's shows scheduled for 2 and 7:30 p.m., along with Thursday's 7:30 p.m. performance, have been cancelled, the theatre said in the post.

Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. show was also canceled just hours before the show was set to start.

The cancellations do not affect "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol," Fulton Theatre said in the post.

The box office will call each ticketholder to reschedule.

"We thank you for your understanding and patience as we reschedule your performance," the post read. "We look forward to seeing you soon."