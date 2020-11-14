When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: The board approved the 2021 preliminary budget for advertising, with adoption planned for the Dec. 8 meeting. The budget shows $747,000 in revenues and $740,000 in expenditures. A tax increase is not planned, with the tax millage rate remaining at .301 mills.

Background: The board worked on the draft version of the budget in October, and is moving forward with it as planned. However, representatives from the Robert Fulton Fire Company were on hand to ask the supervisors to consider increasing their annual donation. The fire company estimated it has lost $120,000 in revenues by not being able to hold its annual auction and other fundraising events this year due to COVID-19. Meanwhile its 1984 tanker truck is in poor condition and needs to be replaced.

The cost: A new 3,000-gallon tanker is expected to cost $380,000. A 2% low-interest loan is available for $120,000, and any remainder will be financed with a bank loan. The fire company would like to be able to put down at least $100,000 when it orders the new truck. It did not ask for a specific amount from the township.

Why it’s important: The fire department depends on the tanker for a water supply, following the first responding engine. Once the engine crew is set up, that truck’s 1,000 gallons of water can be used in as little as two minutes. By that time, the tanker is expected on scene to continue the water supply.

Quotable: “We’re really in a critical spot now. We need to progress and order this tanker,” said Phil Smith, of the fire company.

What happens next: The supervisors did not take action on changing the 2021 budget to cover the fire company request, but they have the option to do so before final approval in December. They also discussed the possibility of making a contribution before the end of the year if funds become available.

Other happenings: The board appointed Christy Krassenstein to the township planning commission, filling a vacancy created by the death of Jim Bullitt earlier this year.