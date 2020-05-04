Fulton Bank has temporarily closed a branch in East Petersburg and won't say why, according to spokeswoman Laura Wakeley.

Wakeley wrote in an email that Fulton doesn't comment on specific reasons an office may be temporarily closed. A notice posted on the doors of the 5998 Main Street location also doesn't provide a reason.

However, Wakeley said, the office is expected to reopen May 13.

In response to a question about whether the closure was related to COVID-19, she did not confirm a case but wrote, "We have specific procedures in place to keep our offices as clean as possible and to respond to a confirmed case of coronavirus. These procedures are developed and continually updated based on current CDC protocols to help keep our customers and our employees safe and healthy."