March will be a stellar month for astronomical enthusiasts, as the month's events include the start of spring and 2021's first supermoon.

But before that, it'll be a good time for planet watching. Mercury will be at its Greatest Western Elongation on Saturday, March 6.

This means that Mercury will be at its highest point in the horizon, making it one of the best times to see the planet. SeaSky.com recommends looking at the eastern sky before sunrise to get the clearest look at it.

The new moon will happen Saturday, March 13, during which little sunlight will reflect off the moon's surface. A few days before the new moon and a few days after are ripe for stargazing, as the stars will be less drowned out by the moon's brightness.

The vernal equinox, or the day that marks the start of spring for the Northern Hemisphere and autumn for the Southern Hemisphere, will take place Saturday, March 20. There will be near equal sunlight and night time on this day.

Closing out March will be the full worm moon. Native American groups and colonial Americans referred to March's full moon as the full worm moon because it's known as the time of year when the ground softens and earthworms emerge, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The full worm moon will also be the first supermoon of 2021. A moon is deemed a supermoon when it's at its perigee, meaning that it will be at one of its closest points to Earth.

Supermoons look larger and brighter in the sky. The remainder of 2021's supermoons will happen in April, May and June.