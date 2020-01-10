January's full moon, also known as the full wolf moon, is at its fullest and brightest tonight.

But, as it has been the case with many astronomical events in the past few months, conditions may be too cloudy in Lancaster County to see it, according to Accuweather.

In some areas of the world, like Europe, Africa and Asia, the full moon will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse. North and South America will not be able to see the event, as it happens during our daytime.

Significance of the full wolf moon

The full wolf moon, sometimes known as the old moon, was significant to many Native American tribes. Before the calendar was created, native peoples relied upon the moon cycles to distinguish time progression.

The full wolf moon is the first full moon of the year; it was named after the packs of wolves who would howl outside of their villages in the cold winter, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Wolves were some of the biggest-known predators at the time, and they would howl more often around this time of year, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

This is the first moon of the new year and new decade so it’s a special opportunity to set your intentions wisely. Countdown for the first full moon, wolf moon, on Friday. ✨ pic.twitter.com/Vp8YVbGmRy — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) January 7, 2020

The full moon will peak at 2:25 p.m., but because of daylight hours, it would have been at its most visible tonight.

