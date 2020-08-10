Lancaster County schools aren’t recommended to offer full-time, in-person instruction under the newest reopening guidance issued Monday by the state departments of education and health.

Following health metrics used by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the state published a process in which school districts can shift from instructional models as health risks fluctuate.

School districts only in counties in which transmission rates are considered “low,” with an incident rate per 100,000 residents less than 10% and a COVID-19 test positivity rate under 5%, should consider a return to full-time, in-person instruction, according to the guidance.

Last week Lancaster County had a 53.1% incident rate per 100,000 residents and 5.3%, according to data from the state Health Department. That puts the county in the “moderate” risk category, in which schools should reopen under a blended learning model or fully remote.

Schools in counties in the “substantial" risk category, with incident rates per 100,000 residents at or above 100% or test positivity rates at or above 10%, should reopen fully remote.

The recommendations come mere weeks before the first day of school. School officials are working to put the final touches on their state-mandated health and safety plans, with many returning to the drawing board and shifting away from models heavily devoted to in-person instruction.

More than half of Lancaster County school districts plan to offer full-time, in-person instruction in the fall. Only one – School District of Lancaster – has announced a fully remote reopening. Others, such as Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, Octorara Area, Penn Manor and Solanco, have opted for blended models, or a mixture of in-person and remote learning.

State Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a call with reporters Monday afternoon that the guidance is meant to be "another tool in the toolbox" for superintendents and school boards to use when preparing to reopen schools.

"There really are no good choices, so we have to choose the least bad choice," Levine said. "We're trying to make a data-driven recommendation."

The guidance isn’t a mandate like the universal mask-wearing order announced last month, she said. A mandate would require legislative action from the General Assembly.

While school officials may opt to go against the recommendations, Levine said schools must remain flexible in the case of a serious outbreak.

This story will be updated.