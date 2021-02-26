February's full moon, the full snow moon, will be at its brightest and fullest Saturday morning.

Native American groups and colonial Americans called it the full snow moon, as February was known as the month with the most snowfall, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

It checks out for Lancaster County, as some areas have seen anywhere from 17 to 34 inches of snow since the end of January, according to reporting from LNP | LancasterOnline throughout various snowstorms.

The moon is not just known for its associated snowy weather, however. Here are what some other native groups called it, as reported by the Old Farmer's Almanac.

- Cree: Bald Eagle Moon, Eagle Moon

- Ojibwe: Bear Moon

- Tlingit: Back Bear Moon

- Dakota: Raccoon Moon

- Some Algonquin groups: Groundhog Moon

- Haida: Goose Moon

- Cherokee: Month of the Bony Moon and Hungry Moon

It will technically be brightest at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning, though cloud coverage may make it difficult for Lancaster County to see it. Saturday is forecast to be partly cloudy, which may make it easier to view the full moon.

The next full moon is known as the full worm moon, which will be at its brightest Sunday, March 28. It will be the first of four consecutive supermoons in 2021.