The full pink supermoon will be at its biggest and brightest tonight, though there's a catch — it won't actually look pink.

It's known as the pink moon to native and colonial Americans because April's full moon happens around the time that moss phlox start to bloom, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Moss phlox blooms as a bright pink flower.

Tonight's full moon will be a supermoon, which happens when the moon's at its perigee, meaning that it will be at one of its closest points to Earth. Supermoons look larger and brighter in the sky.

Viewers in Lancaster County will likely be able to see the supermoon tonight, as the forecast calls for patchy clouds into the overnight hours, according to AccuWeather.

This is the second of 2021's four consecutive supermoons; the other two will happen in May and June.

April Full Moon Names April's full moon is known by many different names. - Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin) - Moon When The Streams Are Again Navigable (Dakota) - Budding Moon of Plants and Shrub (Tlingit) - Moon of Red Grass Appearing (Ogala) - Moon When The Ducks Come Back (Lakota) - Moon When The Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota) - Frog Moon (Cree) - Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe) SOURCE: Old Farmer's Almanac.