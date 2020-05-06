The full flower supermoon, which will be at its brightest tonight into the morning hours tomorrow, is the third and last supermoon of 2020.

A supermoon happens when a full moon is at the closest point in its orbit to the Earth, also called its perigee. The moon will appear slightly brighter and larger than usual.

Native American groups named the full flower moon in honor of abundant spring flowers.

May's full moon is also called mother's moon, milk moon and corn planting moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Lancaster County may not be able to see it tonight, however. Forecasted clouds and rain are expected to remain in the area until 4 a.m. tomorrow, according to AccuWeather.

Clouds and rain also hindered Lancaster County's chance at seeing the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which peaked earlier this week.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For past astronomical coverage