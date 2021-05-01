May is a good month for astronomy lovers — it will feature events from a meteor shower to a supermoon.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower kicks off May's astronomical events.

In clear conditions, from May 7 to 8, people in the northern hemisphere could see around 30 meteors an hour, according to astronomy website SeaSky.

There are a few chances to see a stray meteor shower until around May 28, however. The moon will be in its second quarter during the shower, which means that the moon's brightness could hinder the appearance of dimmer meteors, according to SeaSky.

May's new moon will happen on May 11; the moon's dimmed appearance means that more stars will be more visible, given clear weather conditions.

Toward the end of the month will be 2021's third consecutive supermoon, when the moon will look slightly bigger and brighter in the sky. This is due to the moon being at its perigee, or the state where it's at its closest point to Earth.

Colonial groups and Native Americans would refer to May's full moon as the full flower moon, in honor of spring's blooms, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The full moon will be at its most luminous on May 26. That night, there will also be a lunar eclipse, but Lancaster County at best may only see a partial eclipse.

The eastern part of the county will likely not see the eclipse at all, while the western part may see a partial eclipse, according to TimeandDate.

The lunar eclipse will be most visible in parts of western North America, eastern Asia, Japan and Australia.