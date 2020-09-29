Pence touched down in Lititz for a Make America Great Again! event and is now at a presidential debate watch party at Meadow Spring Farm, 340A Meadow Valley Road, Lititz. Doors to the event opened at 5 p.m. and closed at 6:30. The event started at 6:50 p.m..
Trump/Pence supporters talk while they wait for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence who will visit Meadow Spring Farm in Ephrata Township Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Masks are required while going through security at the entrance of the event but most people have removed their masks after entering.
People at Meadow Spring Farm in Ephrata Township talk while they wait for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Face masks were required when going through security at the entrance of the event but most people have removed their masks.
The crowd also gave Pence a standing ovation for the Trump administration’s opposition to abortion.
“I couldn’t be more proud to serve for a president who stands for the sanctity of life,” Pence said.
Pence continued to take jabs at Biden, claiming he supports tax-payer funded abortions and that Biden would “be nothing more than a Trojan horse for the radical left.”
Pence concluded his remarks at 7:34 p.m.
Pence will now return to the motorcade to travel back to Air Force 2, leaving out of Lancaster Airport. Although Pence is considered the host of the watch party, he will return to Washington, D.C. this evening to watch the debate.
Posted 7:39 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence said President Donald Trump is prepared for the first presidential debate between him and former Vice President Joe Biden.
“With just about two hours and seven minutes to go, it’s on,” Pence said.
Pence took the stage at Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz, Pennsylvania at 6:53 p.m. in front of a crowd of approximately 500 people.
“Pennsylvania and America need four more years, and the road to victory goes straight through Pennsylvania,” Pence added.
Pence briefly recognized the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and said he honors her service and life. Trump has a duty to appoint a new justice, Pence said, and praised his pick Amy Coney Barrett, calling her “a woman of great character” and “a principled conservative.”
The crowd gave Pence a standing ovation as he discussed past riots and looting in United States cities.
The crowd also celebrated Trump’s endorsement announced Tuesday from the Philadelphia Firefighters' and Paramedics' Union, Local 22 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. The Philadelphia union broke with the International Association of Fire Fighters, which endorsed Biden.
Pence’s speech focused on the Trump administration’s efforts to invest in the United States military. He also asked for the several dozens of veterans to raise their hands and be recognized.
“Veterans were literally dying waiting to receive care at our VA hospital,” Pence said, adding that Trump initiated new accountability measures and fired thousands of VA employees.
Vice President Mike Pence claps after making an abrupt stop on Lititz Pike to wave and cheer with supporters whole lined Route 501 chanting, "four more years," while en route to a farm in Manheim Borough in Lancaster County, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence waves as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Air Force Two, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
People wait for Vice President Mike Pence to land at Lancaster Airport on July 9, 2020. Pence is making a stop in Manheim before continuing his bus tour to West Chester and Philadelphia, where he will speak at a the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker, left, greets Vice President Mike Pence at Lancaster Airport after Pence landed on Air Force Two Thursday, June 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People wait for Vice President Mike Pence before he arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People gather to look through the barricade as Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People look toward Lancaster Airport from Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People with Trump flags looked toward Lancaster Airport from the Sheetz on Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People with "Black Lives Matter" signs look toward Lancaster Airport from Sheetz on Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People with Trump flags looked toward Lancaster Airport from near Route 501. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence's tour bus is seen at Lancaster Airport prior to Air Force Two arriving, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
An armed police officer is seen on top of a hanger at Lancaster Airport prior to the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence, Thursday, June 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker, right, Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, second from right, and Lisa Scheller, a republican candidate, walk toward the runway at Lancaster Airport to meet Vice President Mike Pence as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, is seen at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
FILE: Congressman Lloyd Smucker waits to greet Vice President Mike Pence at Lancaster Airport after Pence landed on Air Force Two Thursday, June 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence along Lititz Pike (Route 501) as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, is seen at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
A helicopter is seen flying over Lititz before the arrival of Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Vice President Mike Pence exits Air Force Two as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
TV crews wait for Vice President Mike Pence to land at Lancaster Airport on July 9, 2020. Pence is making a stop in Manheim before continuing his bus tour to West Chester and Philadelphia, where he will speak at a the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.
Supporters cheer for Mike Pence along Lititz Pike (Route 501) as the vice president drives through on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
People watch as Vice President Mike Pence's bus drives out of the Lancaster Airport on July 9, 2020. Pence is making a stop in Manheim before continuing his bus tour to West Chester and Philadelphia, where he will speak at a the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5.
Air Force Two is seen beside Vice President Mike Pence's bus at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally.
Congressman Lloyd Smucker, right, and Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, left speak with Vice President at Lancaster Airport Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Vice President Mike Pence exits Air Force Two as he arrives at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will be making a few stops in Pennsylvania while on a bus tour, including at a Manheim farm, a business in Chester County and a “Back the Blue” rally at a Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
A motorhome covered with Trump signs, flags and posters stops along Rt. 772 west of Manhiem near where Vice President Mike Pence mad a campaign stop Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence was at a farm on Weaver Road and a state police tropper at the intersection directed the motorhome to continue on 772.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to business leaders at Rajant, a tech company in Malvern, Pa., during his tour of the state, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence started the tour off at a fundraising event in Manheim Borough after landing in Lancaster Airport earlier Thursday.
A person tries to fix audio issues as Vice President Mike Pence speaks to business leaders at Rajant, a tech company in Malvern, Pa., during his tour of the state, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence started the tour off at a fundraising event in Manheim Borough after landing in Lancaster Airport earlier Thursday.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to business leaders at Rajant, a tech company in Malvern, Pa., during his tour of the state, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence started the tour off at a fundraising event in Manheim Borough after landing in Lancaster Airport earlier Thursday.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to business leaders at Rajant, a tech company in Malvern, Pa., during his tour of the state, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence started the tour off at a fundraising event in Manheim Borough after landing in Lancaster Airport earlier Thursday.
Tom Baldridge, president of the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, was one of a handful of business leaders at Rajant asVice President Mike Pence speaks to business leaders in Malvern, Pa., during his tour of the state, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence started the tour off at a fundraising event in Manheim Borough after landing in Lancaster Airport earlier Thursday.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to business leaders at Rajant, a tech company in Malvern, Pa., during his tour of the state, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence started the tour off at a fundraising event in Manheim Borough after landing in Lancaster Airport earlier Thursday.
A man carries an American Flag down the street toward the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge Number 5, where Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks at the "Back the Blue" rally to wrap up his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
People clap as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Deputy Attorney General Jeffery Rosen speaks before Vice President Mike Pence at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Vice President Mike Pence waves before speaking at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
A woman records Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
People watch Vice President Mike Pence speak at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Vice President Mike Pence waves before speaking at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
People wait for Vice President Mike Pence to speak at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge headquarters in Philadelphia to end his tour through Pennsylvania, Thursday, July 9, 2020. At the “Back the Blue” rally, Pence said “We’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever.”