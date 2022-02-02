A fuel tanker fell onto its side, leaking hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel off of a Strasburg Township road Wednesday morning, according to the Strasburg Fire Company.

The tanker went off-road and overturned as it was negotiating a curve in the 900 block of Eisenberger Road, about three miles south of Strasburg, just before 11:45 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief Amos Fisher told an LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent.

About 500 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled onto the ground.

The truck was carrying around 3,000 gallons of fuel for the Maryland-based Dixie Land Energy propane company at the time, Fisher said.

A hazmat team was called to the scene.

No one was injured in the crash, a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said. No other vehicles were involved.