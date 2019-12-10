Fruit mix, containing cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple and grapes, from Tailor Cut Produce, could be linked to more than two dozen Salmonella outbreaks in Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Tailor Cut Produce, of North Brunswick, New Jersey, distribute produce to restaurants, banquet facilities, hotels, schools and institutional food service establishments in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Delaware, the FDA said in its release.
Tailor Cut Produce only sells its products directly to other companies in the food industry. They do not sell to grocery stores, according to Brittany Lauffer, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The company issued a recall on Dec. 7 for its fruit mix, called "Fruit Luau," along with cut honeydew, cut cantaloupe and cut pineapple.
"Because the recalled products may have been distributed to nursing homes, schools, hospitals and other facilities that cater to vulnerable populations, it is important that these facilities do not sell or serve them," the FDA said.
There have been 33 confirmed cases of Salmonella at four different hospitals in southeast Pennsylvania, according to the FDA. After a review of evidence and invoices, the common food in many cases was the Fruit Luau fruit mix.
Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever, according to the FDA. People usually begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after being infected.
Children under 5 years old and elderly people, or people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections, the FDA said.
In Tailor Cut Produce's recall statement, the company said the recalled fruit was distributed between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1.
The fruit mix comes in two- or one-gallon cases and has the production date stamped on the side.
Tailor Cut Produce said that customers with questions may contact the company at 732-246-2002.
LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Heather Stauffer contributed to this report.