Vehicle crash logo 3

A frosty windshield contributed to a crash that resulted in a juvenile being taken to a local hospital, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Officers were dispatched at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash in Clay Township on Main Street near the intersection with Clay School Road.

Police say that Joanna Simmons, of Stevens, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Main Street and didn't stop at a red traffic signal at the intersection. Police added that Simmons failed to clear her windshield of frost, which limited her visibility.

As Simmons drove through the intersection, she hit a Honda Civic on the passenger side, police said. The driver of the Civic was a juvenile female, and several other juveniles were riding as passengers.

Simmons and the juveniles were evaluated at the scene by EMS, and one of the juveniles was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment, police said.

Simmons was cited for failing to stop at the red light and failing to properly clean her windshield.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next