A frosty windshield contributed to a crash that resulted in a juvenile being taken to a local hospital, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Officers were dispatched at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash in Clay Township on Main Street near the intersection with Clay School Road.

Police say that Joanna Simmons, of Stevens, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Main Street and didn't stop at a red traffic signal at the intersection. Police added that Simmons failed to clear her windshield of frost, which limited her visibility.

As Simmons drove through the intersection, she hit a Honda Civic on the passenger side, police said. The driver of the Civic was a juvenile female, and several other juveniles were riding as passengers.

Simmons and the juveniles were evaluated at the scene by EMS, and one of the juveniles was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment, police said.

Simmons was cited for failing to stop at the red light and failing to properly clean her windshield.