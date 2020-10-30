Lancaster County is drying out and chilling out after a soaking from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.

A freeze warning is in effect as a low around 30 could leave frost on the pumpkins Saturday morning. A high of only 49 is expected this afternoon under sunny skies.

Rainfall here Thursday and Friday totaled 1.34 inches, most of it from the dying storm as it headed for the Atlantic.

Saturday night will see increasing clouds, but won't be quite as chilly with a low around 34, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon and into the evening. A high near 58 is forecast.

Monday looks to be sunny and chilly once again with a high of only 46.