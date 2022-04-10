The National Weather Service in State College has issued a frost advisory in Lancaster County and much of southeastern Pennsylvania in anticipation of icy temperatures tonight.

Temperatures will drop to right around freezing levels between 32 and 34 degrees between midnight tonight and 9 a.m. tomorrow, resulting in frost formation, according to an urgent weather message issued today. Some outlying areas could see slightly colder temperatures.

“Everyone will have some frost in the morning,” said Mike Dangelo, a meteorologist with NWS.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, NWS said. People in the area are urged to take steps to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold, such as bringing potted plants inside.

The frost advisory was also issued in Franklin, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.