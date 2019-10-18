frost

A frost advisory has been issued for central Pennsylvania beginning this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Temperatures will drop into the low-30s, with widespread frost that "could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered," NWS said. 

The advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. 

Temperatures could reach as low as 33 degrees. 

Saturday morning temperatures will likely be the coldest so far in autumn, NWS tweeted out this morning. 

"Many places will have their first frost or freeze," the photo attached said. 

Temps are expected to start to drop tonight, with a low of 35. 

Saturday's high is 64, dropping to a low of 46 later in the night. 

Sunday will be similar, with a high of 62 and a low of 43. 