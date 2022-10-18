Chilly temperatures will make conditions right for frost to form in Lancaster County overnight.

National Weather Service in State College has issued a frost advisory from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The low Tuesday night into Wednesday will dip to the lower 30s, and no precipitation is in the forecast.

"Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation," according to NWS.

A frost advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to reach between 33 and 36 degrees on clear, calm nights during the growing season.