Chilly temperatures will make conditions right for frost to form in Lancaster County overnight.
National Weather Service in State College has issued a frost advisory from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The low Tuesday night into Wednesday will dip to the lower 30s, and no precipitation is in the forecast.
"Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation," according to NWS.
A frost advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to reach between 33 and 36 degrees on clear, calm nights during the growing season.
With freezing temperatures in the forecast, you’ll need to take a few steps to protect tender plants.