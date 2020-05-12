Frost 2, Oct. 19, 2015

Frost coated leaves in this photo taken in Lancaster Township Monday morning. 

 RICHARD HERTZLER | Staff Photographer

Lancaster County will be under a frost advisory beginning early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service of State College said. 

The advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday. 

Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties will also be under a frost advisory. 

NWS forecast tonight's temperatures to drop to as low as the mid-30s after midnight. 

To prevent damage, non-hardy potted plants should be brought indoors and other non-hardy plants should be covered. 