Lancaster County will be under a frost advisory beginning early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service of State College said.

The advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties will also be under a frost advisory.

NWS forecast tonight's temperatures to drop to as low as the mid-30s after midnight.

To prevent damage, non-hardy potted plants should be brought indoors and other non-hardy plants should be covered.