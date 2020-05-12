Lancaster County will be under a frost advisory beginning early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service of State College said.
The advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties will also be under a frost advisory.
NWS forecast tonight's temperatures to drop to as low as the mid-30s after midnight.
To prevent damage, non-hardy potted plants should be brought indoors and other non-hardy plants should be covered.
Persistent overnight cloud cover & steady winds have prompted the cancellation of Freeze Warnings & Frost Advisories for most of the area this morning. Clouds will decrease in coverage today as temperatures push into the 50s with gusty winds are expected this afternoon! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/6OaGrdgBcE— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 12, 2020