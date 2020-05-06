Solanco High School Graduation-2019

Solanco High School Commencement in Quarryville Friday June 7, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Lancaster County high schools have begun announcing alternative plans for commencement in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many schools have shifted to a blended format with procedures in line with social distancing – students either walking across the stage in-person wearing their cap and gown, but without an audience, or receiving their diplomas through a drive-thru line – plus a pre-recorded online presentation.

Here’s when – and how – the county’s public schools, charter school and largest private schools that have announced detailed plans as of Tuesday say they’re going to ring in the class of 2020.

Cocalico: In-person/virtual, June 2.

Columbia: Postponed to undetermined date.

Conestoga Valley: Drive-thru/virtual, May 29.

Donegal: Virtual, June 2; Drive-thru, June 16.

Elizabethtown Area: In-person/virtual, June 2.

Ephrata: Drive-thru/virtual, June 5.

Sign up for our newsletter

Garden Spot: In-person/virtual, June 4.

Hempfield: Virtual, June 2.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: Postponed to Aug. 2.

Lancaster Catholic: Tentatively postponed to mid-July.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Drive-thru/virtual, May 29.

Penn Manor: In-person/virtual, May 28.

Warwick: In-person/virtual, June 9.

Tags