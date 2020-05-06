Lancaster County high schools have begun announcing alternative plans for commencement in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many schools have shifted to a blended format with procedures in line with social distancing – students either walking across the stage in-person wearing their cap and gown, but without an audience, or receiving their diplomas through a drive-thru line – plus a pre-recorded online presentation.
Here’s when – and how – the county’s public schools, charter school and largest private schools that have announced detailed plans as of Tuesday say they’re going to ring in the class of 2020.
Cocalico: In-person/virtual, June 2.
Columbia: Postponed to undetermined date.
Conestoga Valley: Drive-thru/virtual, May 29.
Donegal: Virtual, June 2; Drive-thru, June 16.
Elizabethtown Area: In-person/virtual, June 2.
Ephrata: Drive-thru/virtual, June 5.
Garden Spot: In-person/virtual, June 4.
Hempfield: Virtual, June 2.
La Academia Partnership Charter School: Postponed to Aug. 2.
Lancaster Catholic: Tentatively postponed to mid-July.
Lampeter-Strasburg: Drive-thru/virtual, May 29.
Penn Manor: In-person/virtual, May 28.
Warwick: In-person/virtual, June 9.