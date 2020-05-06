Lancaster County high schools have begun announcing alternative plans for commencement in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many schools have shifted to a blended format with procedures in line with social distancing – students either walking across the stage in-person wearing their cap and gown, but without an audience, or receiving their diplomas through a drive-thru line – plus a pre-recorded online presentation.

Here’s when – and how – the county’s public schools, charter school and largest private schools that have announced detailed plans as of Tuesday say they’re going to ring in the class of 2020.

Cocalico: In-person/virtual, June 2.

Columbia: Postponed to undetermined date.

Conestoga Valley: Drive-thru/virtual, May 29.

Donegal: Virtual, June 2; Drive-thru, June 16.

Elizabethtown Area: In-person/virtual, June 2.

Ephrata: Drive-thru/virtual, June 5.

Garden Spot: In-person/virtual, June 4.

Hempfield: Virtual, June 2.

La Academia Partnership Charter School: Postponed to Aug. 2.

Lancaster Catholic: Tentatively postponed to mid-July.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Drive-thru/virtual, May 29.

Penn Manor: In-person/virtual, May 28.

Warwick: In-person/virtual, June 9.