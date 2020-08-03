Death rate is calculated by the total number of deaths at each facility, reported by the office of the Lancaster County coroner, divided by the total licensed beds at each facility. The number is an estimate of the virus’ impact at the nursing homes, but without knowing how many residents lived there at the time of the first death from COVID-19, it is not a perfect count.

Luther Acres

29 deaths, 61 current residents*

Facility’s response on a death rate of 27.36%: A lack of enough personal protective equipment, changing guidance on quarantining patients and both changing guidance on testing asymptomatic individuals and not enough swabs/tests.

No active cases in residents or staff.

Homestead Village

15 deaths, 41 residents*

Facility’s response on death rate of 25%: A lack of universal testing and the limits of testing as a strategy to control the spread of the virus, in addition to the virus spreading from area of the facility to another.

Hamilton Arms

21 deaths, 63 residents*

Facility’s response on a death rate of 22.34 %: A lack of enough personal protective equipment, changing guidance on cohorting and both changing guidance on testing asymptomatic individuals and not enough swabs/tests.

No active cases in resident since the first week of June.

Mt. Hope Nazarene

12 deaths, 38 residents*

Facility’s response on a death rate of 24%: the exact source of the outbreak is undetermined, but it followed all state and federal guidance and struggled to find personal protective equipment.

*Resident count as of July 27, according to data self-reported by the facilities to the state.