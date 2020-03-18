This story is being updated routinely.

The number of colleges and universities taking steps to combat coronavirus, or COVID-19, is growing significantly, it seems, by the hour.

Here are the latest updates from local institutions of higher education.

Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown President Cecilia McCormick in a statement posted online Thursday said all face-to-face classes are canceled for Friday through Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday, classes will resume online through April 3. In-person courses are expected to resume April 6.

Students, McCormick said, are encouraged to return home as soon as possible. Unless students request for a housing exemption, they won't be allowed back to on-campus housing or residence halls.

Franklin & Marshall College

F&M plans to start remote classes March 23, after spring break, through at least April 3, college spokesman Peter Durantine said Wednesday. It's possible it could last for the remainder of the semester.

Dining services, the library, facilities operations and the wellness center will remain open, Durantine said. The college is asking meetings in which attendees are required to sit in close quarters, or closer than six feet apart, to be switched to online platforms.

On its website, the college stated that a faculty member was recently notified that she had been in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

F&M said that she isn't experiencing any symptoms but has self-isolated. She taught one class before being notified of the possible exposure and the students from that class will be notified.

HACC

Pennsylvania's largest community college will switch to remote instruction from March 23 through April 5.

"Your health and safety and that of our employees are our top priority," HACC president John Sygielski said Sunday in a letter to students. "With a worldwide pandemic, great care must be taken to plan and communicate transparently, professionally, quickly, ethically and thoughtfully."

The announcement comes days after HACC, which has a campus in Lancaster, extended its spring break by a week. It now runs until March 22.

Students are asked not to return to campus, Sygielski's letter stated.

Lancaster Bible

Lancaster Bible College announced Friday it would move to remote learning beginning March 23 through April 12.

Two days earlier, the college announced it was extending spring break, originally scheduled to end Sunday, through March 22.

Millersville University

The lone state-owned university in Lancaster County has announced it’s moving to remote instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The announcement, made by Millersville University President Daniel Wubah in an email to the campus community Monday afternoon, comes less than a week after the college announced face-to-face classes would temporarily be conducted remotely beginning March 30 as it did its part to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“While we all hoped that this situation would not come to pass,” Wubah wrote in his letter, “I understand the critical need to make this change in order to mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus.”

Millersville students are currently on spring break through March 20. Previously arranged online courses, Wubah said, will resume March 23. Face-to-face classes, he said, will remain suspended until March 30, at which time they'll switch to remote instruction.

Penn State

Penn State University announced Tuesday that all classes will continue remotely for at least the rest of the spring semester. Spring commencement ceremonies will be postponed as the university "explores options for celebrating the achievements of our students."

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

PCAD announced Thursday that it's canceling classes until March 23, at which point they'll be conducted online.

Faculty and staff are expected to report to campus Friday for "instructional and management training."

Freshmen, sophomores and juniors can access the building through Monday, the school said. Seniors can participate in a "Week of Making" between Monday and Thursday, March 19.

Students, faculty and staff who are experiencing flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19 were asked to stay home.

Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences

A Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences spokeswoman said Tuesday that the college temporarily closed its campus Wednesday because an individual there was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The exposure did not occur on campus or at one of the college's clinical sites, Sarah Mongeau, the spokeswoman, said. She said the exposed person has not shown any symptoms of the coronavirus, but was not able to share anything else about the individual.

All the college's classes moved online Thursday through the end of next week as a precaution, she said. The following week is spring break, and the college hopes to reopen as usual March 30.

Thaddeus Stevens

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology announced Thursday it's canceling classes Friday and temporarily moving to an "alternate mode of instruction" for at least two weeks. Campus housing will be closed beginning Friday at noon.

Faculty is expected to report to campus Friday.

All public, on-campus events are canceled through April 12.