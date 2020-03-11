The number of colleges and universities taking steps to combat coronavirus, or COVID-19, is growing significantly, it seems, by the hour.

On Wednesday, the same day the state announced its 16th presumptive positive case, Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall joined West Chester, Bloomsburg, Penn State and other universities suspending face-to-face courses.

While other local colleges haven't made that leap yet, they're taking precautionary methods to make sure COVID-19 doesn't rear its head on their campuses.

Here's a rundown of what's happening.

Lancaster Bible

Lancaster Bible College announced Wednesday that it’s extending spring break, originally scheduled to end Sunday, through March 22.

Its also restricted international college-affiliated travel – but not personal travel – during the break.

College President Tommy Kiedis told LNP | Lancaster Online in an email that a task force has been created to prepare for, but ultimately prevent, a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. That means taking steps to be ready to deliver classes online, if necessary, he said.

Thaddeus Stevens

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is also developing contingency plans, including online learning, should the college close temporarily, school spokeswoman Ann Valuch said.

However, it could be a challenge for such a trades-focused school.

“(Thaddeus Stevens) is unique among most higher education institutions in that our curriculum is heavily based on hands-on laboratory and experiential learning,” she said.

It’s also offering voluntary screening for those who traveled over spring break, which happened last week.

HACC

HACC, a community college with a campus in Lancaster, also said it's developing alternate plans, including online learning, in case the coronavirus “evolves into an outbreak in Pennsylvania.”

There are no travel restrictions in place for spring break, happening this week.

Penn State

Pennsylvania State University president Eric J. Barron announced Wednesday the institution will move to remote learning for all classes beginning on Monday, March 16.

The move was announced on the university's website in a letter signed by Barron.

"All in-person classes, seminars and labs will be delivered remotely for students at every campus location," the letter stated.

Elizabethtown College

Administrators at Elizabethtown College met regarding COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon. College spokeswoman Keri Straub said an update will be released Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the college is coming up with alternative methods of instruction if the situation calls for it. The college has also identified several areas on or near campus that could be used as designated locations where students can self-isolate, Straub said.

Students and employees who traveled internationally during spring break, which happened last week, were asked to undergo a telephone evaluation by a health professional before rejoining the campus community, Straub said.