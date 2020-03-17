LancasterOnline asked readers “What do you do for a living and how has the coronavirus affected your job?”

The occupations were varied, but there was a common theme of concern for what their future holds with businesses closing or altering business plans.

Here’s what they had to say:

“I work in the ICU at LGH, two toddlers at home and my third little one is due any day now. This whole situation may seem like too much to some, but think about what could happen if we did absolutely nothing? Yes quarantines and closures aren’t any fun, but it is a necessary measure to keep those at risk safe. Stay away from other people as much as you possibly can because you can be healthy and not show any symptoms whatsoever and still be a carrier. Please think of others and remember, this is a virus, not a bacteria. Anti-bacterial supplies do nothing and this virus doesn’t cause explosive diarrhea, so hoarding toilet paper is completely unnecessary.”

- Jessie Dombach

“I am a server at Isaacs. Our restaurant is no longer offering dine-in service but takeout and catering will remain open. I personally will not be receiving any tips which is my main source of income working there. However, I will be helping with takeout, working under an hourly wage. The hours will help for sure but it will likely not be sustainable for more than 2 weeks as I’ve just moved to a new home.”

-Keir Morrison

“A banker ... we work with the dirtiest item around ($$); we can’t have pens out for customers (if they need a pen, we give a brand new one and they have to keep it). But customers are still coming in (I’m in Chester County)... “

-Terri Linnenbaugh

“ I am a yoga teacher and teach for 7 different locations. All but one location I work for is moving classes to online and I am not being compensated for my time lost with the others. I’ll be earning an income of $50/week until then.”

-Amber Ackerley

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Tour bus driver..... no work in our busiest season of the year.”

-Sheryl Smoker King

“My husband is a musician and if his work for the month of April is all cancelled ... it will affect us a lot.”

-Vicki McKelvey von Schaaf

“I'm a school bus driver, and I am immune compromised and have a disabled child with complex medical needs at home. I'm grateful for the shutdown, even though money will be extremely tight.”

-Sabrina Soros Kareha