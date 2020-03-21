Friday was the warmest day in Lancaster County so far in 2020, but that sunshine and breeze will potentially change to rain and snow come Monday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Temperatures changed dramatically from Friday night to Saturday morning when temps dropped between 20 to 40 degrees in central Pennsylvania, according to NWS.
Saturday night, temps are expected to drop to 28 degrees.
The springtime snow could begin late on Sunday night, NWS said, but no snow accumulation is expected.
Although spring is officially underway, odds are increasing for a late season snowfall across parts of CPA late Sunday night into early Monday. Heaviest snow expected in the higher elevations of north central PA. Less snow in the valleys & on paved surfaces. #PAwxpic.twitter.com/KIfNdZBG6L
The dog park at Buchanan Park in Lancaster is seen closed to the public on the first day of spring, Thursday, March 19, 2020. The first day of spring was rainy, but also comes days after Gov. Tom Wolf urged everyone to stay at home in a state-wide shutdown to hopefully curb the spread of COVID-19.
