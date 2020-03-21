Friday was the warmest day in Lancaster County so far in 2020, but that sunshine and breeze will potentially change to rain and snow come Monday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures changed dramatically from Friday night to Saturday morning when temps dropped between 20 to 40 degrees in central Pennsylvania, according to NWS.

Saturday night, temps are expected to drop to 28 degrees.

The springtime snow could begin late on Sunday night, NWS said, but no snow accumulation is expected.

Although spring is officially underway, odds are increasing for a late season snowfall across parts of CPA late Sunday night into early Monday. Heaviest snow expected in the higher elevations of north central PA. Less snow in the valleys & on paved surfaces. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/KIfNdZBG6L — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 21, 2020

Sunday will be the coldest day of the week, with a high of 49 and a low of 35, according to NWS.

There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday, bringing an estimated tenth to a quarter of an inch of rainfall.

Monday will start with a snowy mix, turning to all rain after 9 a.m., NWS said.

Temperatures are forecast to start picking up again around Thursday, with a high near 63.

