The Pennsylvania Farm Show returns for its 107th event, and promises eight days of activities for the whole family.

Whether you're an avid attendee of the annual event or planning your first visit, there's a lot to know before you go.

When is the 2023 Farm Show?

The Farm Show runs Jan. 7 through Jan. 14, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The exceptions are Sunday, January 8, when the show runs from 8 a.m. to 8 pm., and Saturday, Jan. 14, when it runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Food Court will open in the Expo Hall from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, but no other areas or events are open to the public during that time.

Where is the show being held?

The Farm Show is held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center at North Cameron and Maclay streets in Harrisburg.

Where do I park?

There are two off-site parking lots − east of the complex at the intersection of Elmerton Avenue and Sycamore Drive, and Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) on Wildwood Park Drive, directly north of the complex.

Handicapped parking is available at all lots, and individuals can be dropped off in the circle of the Cameron Street lobby for a shorter walk to the venue.

How much is it to park?

It costs $15 to park at the venue. There is a free shuttle service that will take attendees to the entrances of the Expo Center.

For the first time, payment for parking will be credit or debit only.

When is the best time to arrive? When is the busiest time of day?

Officials with the PA Farm Show say the best time to arrive daily is between 8 a.m. and noon.

They also said the busiest time is from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

What is the theme of the 2023 Farm Show?

The theme is “Rooted in Progress” to honor the deep roots of agriculture in Pennsylvania heritage, and the significant pivots farmers and their families make to continue to adapt to changing markets, consumers, climate, and resources.

The famous 1,000-pound butter sculpture will follow the theme.

What is the new milkshake flavor?

The PA Dairymen's Association will launch a new flavor of milkshake at the Farm Show: orange cream.

What's new at the food court?

New items at the food court from PA Mushroom Farmers include shredded port nachos and portabella jerky.

What are some Lancaster County connections at the 2023 Farm Show?

Four Lancaster County residents will sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" after being selected from submissions to the farm show's 2023 "Oh, Say Can You Sing?" contest. A panel of judges selected 20 finalists from 39 entries. Finalists' videos were posted on Facebook, where fans voted to determine the winners.

What’s new at 2023’s Farm Show?

Aside from the tried and true staples of the Farm Show, there are some new events and features at the 2023 Farm Show. Some include:

- Destination Dairy will feature “Moo U” in the Northeast Exhibit Hall, where veterinarians and educators from the Science and the Arts and the Dairy Excellence Foundation will talk about the science and technology behind modern dairy farming. It features hands-on activities for kids of all ages.

- Llamas will be at the Farm Show and will even participate in a costume contest.

- PA Cooperative Potato Growers are back with pierogis.

- Goat Yoga will take place in the New Holland Area Concourse.

How can I follow along on social media?

You can follow along on social media by following one of the Farm Show’s hashtags:

- #PAFS2023

- #PAFarmShow

- #RootedInProgress

- #FarmShowSelfie

- #ButterSculpture23

- #FSCulinaryConnection

- #PAPreferred

You can also tag the Farm Show in your posts about the event, and they might share your stories:

- Facebook: Pennsylvania Farm Show (@PAFarmShow)

- Twitter: Farm Show Complex (@FarmShowComplex)

- Instagram: Pennsylvania Farm Show (@PAFarmShow)

For more information visit the PA Farm Show's website.