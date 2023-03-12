At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a new spring dawned in Lancaster County, phrases like “lockdown” and “shelter-in-place” were heard on the lips of government officials and broadcasters, scrolled across chyrons or splashed across newspaper headlines.

These phrases implied a sense of pause. With their daily schedules interrupted for the foreseeable future, people spoke as if time had lost its meaning and, often, with fear of what was to come for our health and for the economy.

It may have felt for many like life was put on hold, but that was far from the reality. The 24 hours in a day were the same as they’d ever been. Even in March 2020, life marched on.

Many people – those dubbed “essential workers” – weren’t afforded the luxury of remote work. They had to face the threat of the deadly virus with little more than a mask and some hand sanitizer, with PPE in short supply. Others, even with stimulus packages, had to make the decision whether or not they could work, or if they could afford to keep their businesses open.

Kathleen Bailey, 78, who lives in the Bent Creek neighborhood of Manheim Township, spent more than 40 years in the medical care field. Bailey first worked as an assistant for a family practice in New Holland before going on to own and operate two successful medical care and staffing businesses. She sold her first business, Central Penn Nursing Care, in 1996 and spent a few years writing medical staffing procedural books and touring the country appearing at conferences before opening MediQuest Staffing and Homecare with a business partner in 2001. (She bought the partner out in 2002 and was the sole owner until 2020.)

She was named to then-Gov. Tom Ridge’s list of “Top 50 Women in Pennsylvania Business” in 1998 and received the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce’s Athena Award in 2005, which recognizes “individuals who strive toward the highest levels of professional accomplishment, have devoted time and energy to their community in a meaningful way, and for actively assisting others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.”

But, even in the years right before COVID struck, Bailey’s family - her husband and their three daughters - all urged her to consider retirement so she could spend time relaxing and enjoying her six grandchildren.

COLUMN: Reflections on 3 years of pandemic living

COLUMN: The lessons we’ve learned from this pandemic

COVID-19 hits

Bailey, too, looked forward to spending her retired years finally having enough time to read all the books she wanted.

As COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations climbed, and as hospitals and nursing homes went on lockdown to outside visitors and struggled to keep the virus from spreading inside, Bailey hadn’t yet retired. She was as dedicated to her job as ever, though she was struggling to keep her business viable.

On March 16, 2020, then-Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all “nonessential businesses” would close for two weeks – an order that was later extended for months and expanded to businesses not considered “life-sustaining.”

“Essential workers” were those in industries needed to ensure the critical functions of the United States, according to guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Health care workers, like those Bailey employed, were essential but also on the front lines of facing a deadly virus with no vaccine in sight, as guidance on transmission and protection was rapidly shifting and case, hospitalization and death counts were climbing.

By March 17, a state of emergency had been declared in Lancaster County, and the next day, the first case was reported at Lancaster General Hospital. Then came a wave of unemployment claims that hit a record 540,000 in Pennsylvania on March 25, and a day later, the first COVID death was recorded in Lancaster County.

By April 13, 50 had died, and that same day, federal stimulus checks meant to soften the blow of an economic lockdown were hitting bank accounts. By a week later, 100 Lancastrians of all ages, creeds, races and genders had died. By May 5, that number hit 200.

Bailey’s business was contracting with nursing homes such as Brethren Village, Moravian Manor, Mennonite Home and Luther Acres, which had stopped allowing visitors. Many of Bailey’s workers didn’t feel safe reporting for duty in local nursing homes where COVID was spreading – and causing devastation and uncertainty – like wildfire.

“[Medical staffers] could make more money staying home [on COVID-related unemployment] than in some cases than if they went to work, [and] they didn't want to go into the nursing homes because nursing homes are the source of a lot of COVID cases,” Bailey said.

The business, Bailey said, had endured waves of the flu almost every year, but nothing like this. There were no vaccines, no readily available tests, and no idea how the virus might mutate.

“I loved what I was doing. I really enjoyed going to the office, and I had a great relationship with every single one of my caregivers that worked for me,” Bailey said. “But I couldn’t do it anymore. I didn’t know when COVID was going to end, and I thought, ‘I’m done. I’m going to listen to my family.’”

So, in late 2020, after a summer of businesses reopenings and a lull in cases but just before a COVID-19 wave spurred record numbers of deaths in the county, Bailey sold her business to Susan Heinle, who also owned Visiting Angels, just before a COVID-19 wave that led to record numbers of cases in Lancaster County.

“I read a lot of books and, to some extent, I enjoyed it,” Bailey said. “I mean, I like to read, but I was missing contact with people. I kept thinking, ‘I need a part-time job. I need to get out of the house.’ ”

More:

Serving the schools

Right as the pandemic was beginning, one of Bailey’s daughters had a serious health setback and it was a long road to recovery. Bailey started helping her daughter as much as she could by doing things like attending meetings with her granddaughter’s John R. Bonfield Elementary school teachers in the Warwick School District.

Bailey had left one front-line profession but was now immersed in another through her family – education. As the pandemic wore on, tests became more widely available and vaccines were rolled out, including at the Lancaster County mass vaccination site in the former Bon-Ton at the Park City Mall. But vaccines were unavailable for children, and each district was weighing the benefits and risks of in-person education.

The 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years passed, and teachers, administrators, students and parents worked to return to a “new normal.” But increasingly, the staffing crisis faced by many industries coming out of the pandemic’s early days was reaching into schools.

“I thought, you know, maybe I could volunteer at the school where I had met some of the teachers,” Bailey said.

Bailey continued to help out her daughter as she recovered, but she didn’t stop thinking of her desire to volunteer.

By the start of the 2022-23 school year, Lancaster County school administrators reported that most teaching positions were filled, but the greatest need was for support staff – ranging from in-classroom aides and substitute teachers to food service staff. “I’m not aware of a school district not experiencing a staff shortage,” Flip Steinour, assistant to the executive director at Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, said in September.

Warwick was one of those districts. The district as a whole is operating at staffing levels lower than pre-COVID numbers, Warwick’s public relations and marketing coordinator Carolyn Enigk said in an email Wednesday.

“The biggest change we’ve seen in recent years is that hiring used to be more seasonal in that we were typically working to hire staff for the coming school year whereas, in recent years, we’ve had to do more hiring throughout the year to address staff changes,” Enigk said.

Bailey spent the summer of 2022 getting all the certifications she needed to work in the school system, and in the fall, she was volunteering in a support staff role at Warwick’s John R. Bonfield Elementary, with mostly first- through third graders. Bonfield Elementary is now “very blessed to be fully staffed … and currently have staffing levels that are higher than they've been in the past few years,” Enigk said.

“I loved it. It was totally different than anything I had ever done before,” Bailey says. “The kids were just downright adorable, and I totally fell in love with them over the next several months. That's my life and so it's completely different now than it was before enduring COVID.”

Though in many ways, Bailey’s life is the same. The people she cares for these days may be much younger, but if anything, her experience during COVID has rededicated her love of caring for those who are most vulnerable.

And now, at the school, Bailey is making up for those couple of years of limited physical contact.

“The kids give me hugs all the time. And, of course, I love that,” Bailey said. “Every grandma loves that.”