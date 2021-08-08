When Lancaster County public school students return to their classrooms in a few weeks, it’ll look and feel a lot different than it did last school year.

Gone, for the most part, will be masks, 6 feet of social distancing, virtual students Zooming with in-person classmates, and quiet, isolated lunches — as of now.

That’s according to school officials and school district health and safety plans for the 2021-22 school year.

How long will it last? That depends on how much worse the state of COVID-19 in the county – which is now under “substantial” community spread, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – gets in the coming months.

Here are the answers to some questions families are wondering about as the start of the school year approaches.

Will my child need to wear a mask?

Guidance from the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and U.S. Department of Education states students, faculty and staff should wear masks indoors. The majority of county school districts, though, are beginning the school year completely mask-optional. Only School District of Lancaster has signaled a mask requirement at least for those who aren’t vaccinated. However, passengers and drivers are required to wear masks on school buses, per the CDC’s public transportation face covering order issued in January.

Will my child need to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

No, Lancaster County school districts are not requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, though state and federal officials are strongly encouraging all who are eligible for the vaccine to get one.

Will schools implement social distancing?

Not really. Unlike last school year, where schools were supposed to separate students by 6 feet, the federal guidance has now changed to at least 3 feet. Don’t expect schools to strictly adhere to this, however. Most schools are “encouraging” social distancing “when practicable.” That’s not exactly strong language. So, while there might be some effort put into separating students again this year, it doesn’t seem to be a strict rule. In reality, 3 feet isn’t out of the ordinary compared to the traditional, pre-pandemic classroom.

What learning options will be available this year?

In most cases, only two learning options will be available: full-time, in-person instruction or a district-affiliated online program. School District of Lancaster is piloting a hybrid program for students in kindergarten through third grade called Full Circle Learning.

Parents could also opt for a fully online cyber charter school not affiliated with their local school district, choose to place their children in a private school or homeschool.

How will contact tracing work?

Similar to last school year, contact tracing will be handled by individual schools and largely rely on families communicating COVID-19 infections. Schools will ask individuals to quarantine depending on their proximity to those who have tested positive. The extent of the quarantine may depend on vaccination status.

Will I be notified of COVID-19 cases in my child’s school?

Expect schools to use similar methods of communication as they did last school year in terms of emails, letters home and online updates. One significant change, however, may be the absence of an online COVID-19 dashboard showing how many cases are at each school. Unlike last school year, school districts aren’t required to monitor cases in each building and close if the number of cases exceeds a certain threshold determined by the state. Some school districts may decide to keep some version of a dashboard on their websites for the sake of transparency, but those discussions are largely still taking place.