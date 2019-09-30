Is it time for Pennsylvania to join the 11 states that have legalized recreational marijuana? It depends who you ask.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week he supports legalization, calling on the Republican-controlled legislature to draft a bill that takes “advantage” of other states’ mistakes, with the state’s top prosecutor Josh Shapiro jumping on board, too. House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler and other Republican leaders, who would be tasked to pass such a bill, said it’s “the wrong time” to move forward.

Lancaster County had the single-largest turnout during Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s statewide listening tour on recreational marijuana, with approximately 400 people attending a March session at the Ware Center, according to the report. A majority of attendees -- 66% -- approved of legalization, while 22% of attendees opposed and another 13% were undecided.

Overall, of the 2,028 Lancaster County residents who called, emailed or mailed comments during the listening tour, 67% of residents told the Lt. Gov. they were in favor of legalizing the Schedule I drug, noting the tax revenue that could be generated. Another 30% were against it, listing concerns of increased mental illness and violence, as well as detrimental effects on young people. Three percent of respondents were undecided.

Fetterman’s tour likely attracted more people who were in support of legalization than those who oppose it, said Patrick Nightingale, the director of the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

This is part of why Cutler still opposes legalizing marijuana.

“If there was truly overwhelming support, the Lieutenant Governor would not have had to go on a listening tour. I would hear the support for it in my meetings with constituents in my district, and I have not,” Cutler wrote in a statement to LNP, adding he believes the voices of first responders were left out of Fetterman’s tour.

Cutler said legalizing the drug could create unintended problems in gun ownership, worker’s compensation, insurance law, banking and other areas.

“The issue needs to be addressed and potentially rescheduled at the federal level to ensure other issues are addressed in a constitutionally legal manner,” he added.

In Colorado, one of the first states to legalize recreational marijuana, officials found that total arrests dropped by 52% in the law’s first five years, but noted challenges in tracking and prosecuting DUI offenses, according to the Colorado Department of Safety report. Officials also found there was no increase in marijuana use among young people.

Decriminalization

Wolf also said during a press conference last week he wants the legislature to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and allow expungement of past convictions for small marijuana-related crimes.

Decriminalization gives police the discretion to treat possession of small amounts of marijuana as a summary offense, similar to a traffic ticket. Pennsylvania law treats the offense as a misdemeanor.

Mike Straub, a spokesperson for Cutler, wrote in an email that a Republican member of the House introduced decriminalization legislation. The topic is “not a top caucus priority at this time, but something some of our members are actively working on,” he said.

In Lancaster County, marijuana is decriminalized in three municipalities. Millersville has had its own local marijuana ordinance since 2015, and Lancaster city just approved it in September 2018. Manor Township also decriminalized it earlier this year.

“People want legalization and they don’t want it so they can go smoke a bunch of pot,” said Ismail Smith Wade-El, a Lancaster city council member who attended the Lancaster tour event. “A lot of them want it because of the positive effects it’s gonna have on criminal justice and jobs.”

Lancaster city police made 52 arrests from January through June for possession of marijuana, and two-thirds of those incidents resulted in low-level citations instead of misdemeanor charges, LNP reported in July.

“With the advent of medical marijuana and marijuana legalization, with people really starting to make money off of marijuana in a legal way, we have to consider the black and brown people that we’ve put in prison for that very same thing,” Smith Wade-El said. “We need to make that right.”