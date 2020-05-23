Walking into a room in his Lancaster city workshop, Thomas “Dutch” Ressler drew attention to a large, flat machine — a laser used to cut fabric, which his employees use to make hammocks and tarps under the DutchWare brand.
Next, he drew attention to the cutting surface, pointing out an outline burned in. It wasn’t the shape of a hammock, but of a fabric pattern used to sew hospital gowns.
That’s because it was used to cut more than 2,000 gowns for distribution to Lancaster General Health’s medical professionals.
A prototype was quickly developed and approved, and Ressler said his workers were called back. Seamlessly, the gowns went into production, he said. Each gown takes a minute to cut and another 16 minutes to sew.
“It’s been a godsend,” Ressler said.
Getting back to hammocks
Ressler told much of the story while walking the grounds of his business, where masked employees worked at sewing machines and placed products into cardboard boxes, filling orders. Others, feared to be more susceptible to the illness, worked from home, he said.
A Paycheck Protection Program loan was secured to cover increased labor costs associated with the health-related workload, Ressler said. The program provides direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. He said a waiver from the state allows work to continue during the shutdown.
In addition to sewing together gowns, employees have continued to manufacture the company’s outdoor gear. The initial closure created a large backlog of orders, Ressler said.
Gown production will continue with orders from assisted living and nursing home facilities, Thomas said.
That work would have been nearly unimaginable when Ressler started his company a few years ago by designing titanium hardware in his basement, he said.
And while he’s happy to be able to provide a needed service during the pandemic, Ressler said he’s “hoping the day comes when we’ll just get back to hammocks.”