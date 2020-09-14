Police Shooting

5:30 p.m. The police officers secure the scene of police shooting on Laurel Street and Union Street in Lancaster Sunday, September 13, 2020.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Police were dispatched to the scene of a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster city on Sunday evening, about 4:15 p.m.

When police got there, a man, Ricardo Munoz, was brandishing a knife and chased after a police officer on scene. The officer then shot and killed Munoz, according to police.

Here is a video timeline of LNP | LancasterOnline's coverage, from the scene of the shooting to the aftermath.

At the scene of the shooting

Briefing from Lancaster city Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser

Protest starting on Fremont and Union streets

Protests start in Lancaster city at the police station

Protests in Lancaster city into the overnight hours

Aftermath, the next morning

Second-day protests

