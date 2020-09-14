Police were dispatched to the scene of a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster city on Sunday evening, about 4:15 p.m.

When police got there, a man, Ricardo Munoz, was brandishing a knife and chased after a police officer on scene. The officer then shot and killed Munoz, according to police.

Here is a video timeline of LNP | LancasterOnline's coverage, from the scene of the shooting to the aftermath.

At the scene of the shooting

Briefing from Lancaster city Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser

Protest starting on Fremont and Union streets

Protests start in Lancaster city at the police station

Protests in Lancaster city into the overnight hours

Protest in front of Lancaster police station over police shooting earlier this evening https://t.co/CX9MsijXHb — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Rain in downtown Lancaster has dispersed some but majority of protestors are not deterred https://t.co/nIokPxELyP — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Protestors now in front of police station https://t.co/vQgH7hNGbb — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Protesters gathering again after second use of chemical agents https://t.co/cjimWlLGCx — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Police ordering protestors to leave https://t.co/liAePnOTv3 — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Damage after protests https://t.co/VOKHx1lEF0 — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Aftermath, the next morning

Second-day protests

There is a small group demonstrating in front of Lancaster police department, where a new fence and barricades block the ramp to the @LancasterPolice station. pic.twitter.com/0VrTkEFUFe — Hurubie Meko (@HurubieLNP) September 14, 2020

Protesters chanting “no justice, no peace,” “no good cops in a racist system” and other phrases along West Chestnut and North Prince Streets. pic.twitter.com/tNmIgZuSDY — Junior González (@LNPjunior) September 15, 2020

Protesters are arguing with an apparent counter protester holding a large American flag. “Every life matters,” he said. pic.twitter.com/E5cFQJymH1 — Junior González (@LNPjunior) September 15, 2020

Some protesters have gathered at Art Park/Lancaster city police station just over 24 hours after Ricardo Munoz was killed by a city police officer. pic.twitter.com/CskZV0pcXv — Junior González (@LNPjunior) September 14, 2020

A portion of West Chesnut Street is down to one lane as Lancaster Fire Bureau officials fill up barricades with water. pic.twitter.com/ACUhDbhP4p — Junior González (@LNPjunior) September 14, 2020

A man is arrested near the county building. Police yell at protesters to back up. pic.twitter.com/z2w4rfTwMA — Junior González (@LNPjunior) September 14, 2020

Protesters (about 15 of them) are raising their fists at police windows from across Art Park. pic.twitter.com/05NtneH98V — Junior González (@LNPjunior) September 14, 2020

Here is the scene from downtown Lancaster this evening. Maybe 50 to 75 people here tonight, less than last night. All peaceful. Have not seen the police yet. pic.twitter.com/5nGyW9bGMa — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 15, 2020

Closing prayer at Laurel Street Mennonite Church vigil https://t.co/bptFKZ9JAM — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Memorial for Ricardo Munoz at Laurel Street Mennonite Church https://t.co/J6DKbbXhAB — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

