Police were dispatched to the scene of a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster city on Sunday evening, about 4:15 p.m.
When police got there, a man, Ricardo Munoz, was brandishing a knife and chased after a police officer on scene. The officer then shot and killed Munoz, according to police.
Here is a video timeline of LNP | LancasterOnline's coverage, from the scene of the shooting, to the damage the day after.
At the scene of the shooting
Briefing from Lancaster city Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser
Protest starting on Fremont and Union streets
Protests start in Lancaster city at the police station
Protests in Lancaster city into the overnight hours
Protest in front of Lancaster police station over police shooting earlier this evening https://t.co/CX9MsijXHb— Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020
September 14, 2020
Rain in downtown Lancaster has dispersed some but majority of protestors are not deterred https://t.co/nIokPxELyP— Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020
Protestors now in front of police station https://t.co/vQgH7hNGbb— Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020
Protesters gathering again after second use of chemical agents https://t.co/cjimWlLGCx— Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020
Police ordering protestors to leave https://t.co/liAePnOTv3— Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020
Damage after protests https://t.co/VOKHx1lEF0— Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020
Aftermath, the next morning