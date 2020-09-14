Police were dispatched to the scene of a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster city on Sunday evening, about 4:15 p.m.

When police got there, a man, Ricardo Munoz, was brandishing a knife and chased after a police officer on scene. The officer then shot and killed Munoz, according to police.

Here is a video timeline of LNP | LancasterOnline's coverage, from the scene of the shooting, to the damage the day after.

At the scene of the shooting

Briefing from Lancaster city Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser

Protest starting on Fremont and Union streets

Protests start in Lancaster city at the police station

Protests in Lancaster city into the overnight hours

Protest in front of Lancaster police station over police shooting earlier this evening https://t.co/CX9MsijXHb — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Rain in downtown Lancaster has dispersed some but majority of protestors are not deterred https://t.co/nIokPxELyP — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Protestors now in front of police station https://t.co/vQgH7hNGbb — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Protesters gathering again after second use of chemical agents https://t.co/cjimWlLGCx — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Police ordering protestors to leave https://t.co/liAePnOTv3 — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Damage after protests https://t.co/VOKHx1lEF0 — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) September 14, 2020

Aftermath, the next morning

