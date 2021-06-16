It was a “weird triplet moment.”

That’s how Octorara Junior-Senior High School senior Elizabeth Davis described the moment in May 2020 when her brother Scott told her he wanted to do a time capsule project with their school.

“It was odd because my other triplet, Leah, and I were talking about how cool it would be to do a time capsule that same week,” she said.

After the Davis triplets graduate from Octorara tonight, a wooden box built by Scott Davis filled with items meant to show what life was like since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 will be sealed and set on a shelf, not to be opened for 50 years.

“It took a couple of months, but each day I knew what I was working towards,” the 18-year-old from Sadsbury Township in neighboring Chester County said. “I focused on the future when I was putting it together. I felt there was a lot lost by the students this year.

“I tried to bring my senior year back to normalcy,” he said. “I wanted something to show for my senior year and something that I could take along with me.”

Connecting different eras

Davis began working on the time capsule in February.

While he took the lead on the project, he had help from fellow Octorara seniors Julia Zugg and his sister Elizabeth, and advisor and English teacher Jennifer Watson.

Davis hand-crafted the time capsule with the help of his woodworking technology teacher Matthew Talley.

The cherry board box is 12 inches deep, 18 inches wide and 10 inches high.

“I turned to the wooden box because it was a way I could display my woodworking skill and put it to good use,” Davis said.

But it was what ended up being placed in the box that goes to heart of his project.

From a COVID-19 vaccination card, to Class of 2021 items, to an iPhone, to newspaper clippings, Davis wanted to link students from different eras through items that reflect present-day society.

Sharing an experience

“I’m amazed at the thought that Scott put into these items and the craftsmanship that he exhibited when building the box,” Robert Davis said of his son.

One of the items in the time capsule is a copy of “The Nickel Boys.” The 2019 book by Colson Whitehead won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction for its unflinching look at racism and inequality in America told through the story of a fictional juvenile reformatory in Florida.

The book was donated for the time capsule project by Whitehead’s publishers.

“We wanted a book that students might be reading as part of their curriculum in the future, and a piece that could amplify the action taken towards social justice in the past year,” Elizabeth Davis said.

The vaccination card was particularly significant for Scott Davis and his sister, Leah. They both were diagnosed with COVID-19 in January.

“It was a crazy experience being in my room for 14 days and not seeing anyone,” Scott Davis said. “It’s unlike anything else I’ve been through.”

Battling symptoms like the loss of taste and smell, Davis continued to attend classes online throughout quarantine.

While he said online classes were convenient, they also meant missing out on several experiences.

“We missed homecoming, sports events, class time, getting to know teachers and getting to learn in a classroom with other students,” Davis said.

But, he said, “This made for a perfect time to encapsulate what we were going through and what other people in 50 years would like to see about our crazy year.”

Closing a chapter

After Octorara’s graduation ceremony tonight, the time capsule will be sealed and placed on a shelf in the district office.

Unlike traditional time capsules, Davis chose not to bury his.

“My biggest worry was we’d do all this hard work and it might get water damage or someone would forget about it and it’d never be found in the ground,” he said. “With it inside, hopefully in a spot that people walk by multiple times a year, it’ll remind administrators. I hope that that keeps the excitement for when it’s ready to be opened.”

Watson, Davis’ English teacher, admires the thought he put into the time capsule.

“As a teacher it’s easy to feel like: Am I doing enough? Have I offered enough?” she said. “But when you have a student like Scott, who’s trying every possible way to put the positive in the struggle and to make a moment in time meaningful, that changes the perspective of any work that you’re doing. It keeps you motivated. Kids are good for that.”

With plans to enroll at Penn State University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering, Davis is ready to enter the next chapter of his life.

But he’s thinking ahead to the impact the time capsule, which he calls “a jewel for the school,” will have on students in 2071.

“So often we’re left to learn from words and images. It’s not a common enough occurrence that we get the physical items from the history we’re learning about,” he said. “In closing the box, it’ll be just a short gap of time before someone opens it.

“It may be 50 years, but if nothing’s disturbed inside, that’s the purest connection between then and now.”