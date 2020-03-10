#northmuseumscienceandengineeringfair031419;general;education;news;schools;millersville university
Grand Champion Logan Vogelsong, 17, Senior at Elizabethtown High School, during the North Museum Science and Engineering Fair at Millersville University Thursday March 14, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

With the 68th North Museum Science & Engineering Fair coming up this week, here's a look back at the past 10 grand champions. 

2019: Logan Vogelsong, senior, Elizabethtown Area High School, "Using Learning Algorithms to Model Proteins."

Elizabethtown Area student takes home top honor at 67th annual science fair after announcement glitch

2018: Daniel Baksh, sophomore, Lancaster Catholic High School, “Tumorigenic Effect of a Cannabinoid Receptor Blocker in a Squamous Cell Carcinoma Cell Line: Implications for Treatment.”

Science Fair 2.jpg
Grand Champion, Daniel Baksh of Lancaster Catholic High School, stands with his project and award at the 65th annual North Museum Science and Engineering Fair, on Wednesday, March 27, 2018.

 Suzette Wenger
Lancaster Catholic student wins 66th annual science fair with project testing effect of cannabinoids on cancer cells

2017: Gaurav Mittal, freshman, Manheim Township High School, “Amplifying DNA Sequences Representative of Genetically Modified Products Using the Polymerase Chain Reaction.”

Mittal 1.jpg
Gaurav Mittal was all smiles after being awarded Grand Champion of the North Museum Science & Engineering Fair on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Manheim Twp. freshman's device that tests if food is genetically modified wins North Museum Science & Engineering Fair

2016: Marissa Witmer, junior, Solanco High School, “Reducing the Risk of Alzheimer’s in Type II Diabetes Patients.”

Marissa Witmer 1.jpg
Marissa Witmer, with her research on Alzheimer's and Type II diabetes, is the grand champion of the North Museum Science & Engineering Fair.

 Suzette Wenger | Staff Photographer
A prize to remember: Solanco junior wins science fair with Alzheimer's research

2015: Shohini Banerjee, sophomore, Warwick High School, “Effect of L-Arginine on Cisplatin with hSOD1 Disaggregarion.”

Shohini Banerjee Grand Champion.jpg
Grand Champion Shohini Banerjee , Warwick High School , at the 2015 North Museum Science and Engineering Fair on Wednesday evening March 25, 2015 in Lancaster.

 Marty Heisey/Staff
Research into ALS earns top prize at North Museum Science & Engineering Fair

2014: Matthew Campagna, junior, Lancaster Catholic High School, “Out on a Limb: The Engineering and Programming of an Exoskeletal Robotic Joint Enhancement.”

2014 North Museum Science & Engineering Fair
Science Fair setup at F&M Alumni Sports and Fitness Center. 2013 Science Fair Champion, Matthew Campagna, son of Beth and Chuck, works on his project in the gym. Suzette Wenger/staff

 Suzette Wenger
Science fair winners repeat last year's success

2013: Matthew Campagna, sophomore, Lancaster Catholic High School, “A Helping Hand: Engineering and Proramming of a Robotic Hand.”

Robotic hand helps Lancaster Catholic sophomore grab grand prize at science fair

Matthew Campagna, flanked by his parents, Beth and Chuck Campagna, holds his Grand Champion trophy at the North Museum Science & Engineering Fair. (Suzette Wenger / Staff)
Robotic hand helps Lancaster Catholic sophomore grab grand prize at science fair

2012: Jesse Martin, senior, Elizabethtown Area High School, “High Power, Frictionless Gear Reduction Using Magnetic Repulsion.”

Magnetic repulsion attracts judges at North Museum Science & Engineering Fair

Jesse Martin, son of Stan and Susan Martin, is a senior at Elizabethtown Area High School. (Suzette Wenger / Staff)
Magnetic repulsion attracts judges at North Museum Science & Engineering Fair

2011: Ben Clark, senior, Penn Manor High School, “The Close Binary Fraction: A Bayesian Analysis of SDSS M Dwarf Spectra.”

Senior at Penn Manor stars in science

Benjamin Clark holds his Senior High Grand Champion trophy at the science fair Tuesday. (Marty Heisey / Staff)

 Marty Heisey
Senior at Penn Manor stars in science

2010: Marian Bechtel, freshman, Lancaster Catholic High School, “Developing a Process for Seismo-Acoustic Imaging Applied to Humanitarian Demining.”

Science fair winner could be a lifesaver for thousands

Marian Bechtel, daughter of Tim and Felicia Bechtel, is a freshman at Lancaster Catholic High School. (Suzette Wenger / Staff)

 Suzette Wenger
Science fair winner could be a lifesaver for thousands