Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development had to cancel their annual Gala event in March.

Despite this cancellation, the nonprofit serving children with special needs has come up with a new way to mitigate some of the lost revenue.

The Schreiber Center is holding it's first-ever Pajama Gala, which started on April 29 and will run until May 20.

The Pajama Gala is essentially an online version of their normal Gala event. Schreiber took all of the items that were donated for the in-person auction and has created a virtual auction where people can bid online.

Supporters can bid on an assortment of different items, from a Chick-fil-a basket with a free meal to a private yoga session with up to four friends.

One of the more expensive bids to chose from is 'a day on the bay' with up to four friends in the Chesapeake Bay. The starting bid on this experience is $1,300, but you'll certainly get your money's worth.

Along with spending the day aboard the Memory Maker II, a beautiful 40-foot cabin cruiser, guests will be treated to refreshments throughout the day as they cruise from Long Beach Marina in Middle River to the Eastern Shore town of Rock Hall, Maryland.

If you're not looking to spend quite that much, there are still several options that won't break the bank. For example, supporters can bid on two tickets to Longwood Gardens that don't expire until Aug. 22, 2021. The current bid for those tickets sits at $40.

Other biddable items under $40 include a $20 gift card to Mick's All-American Pub, a handmade beaded necklace by Beth Gales Designs, assorted treats from Sweet Legacy Gourmet and a handful more.

Aside from the experiences and items to bid on, supporters can also purchase tickets to Schreiber's raffle, The Lititz Giveaway, where ticket buyers will have the chance to walk away with one of five raffle prizes.

These prizes include:

A stay at the new designer Wilbur Lititz Hilton, Tapestry Collection with a $250 Hilton gift card

A $50 gift card to Rooster Street Butcher Restaurant

A $25 gift card to Tomato Pie Cafe,

A sampling of dark and milk chocolates from Wilbur

Two sparkling champagne flutes with a bottle of champagne

The raffle tickets only cost $10 for one, or $25 for three.

To start bidding, visit the Pajama Gala website. Not only will you have the opportunity to bring home a neat prize or win a free meal, but every bid will support Schreiber as it serves 4,000 children a year through therapy, education and recreation services.

All purchased Gala tickets will be honored when the event is rescheduled at a future date.

