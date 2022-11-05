Friends and family of Ralph "Doc Roc" Anttonen gathered Saturday afternoon to share memories of the longtime Millersville University faculty member and radio personality.

"It's a sad time, but it's a celebration of his life," Eric, Anttonen's son, said as he opened the celebration.

Anttonen died Oct. 21, Millersville University President Daniel Wubah announced in an email on Oct. 24.

The celebration was held in Pucillo Gymnasium at Millersville University, where Anttonen spent nearly 50 years.

Four friends and colleagues whom Anttonen selected himself to speak upon his death told stories of his antics and strong personality.

Between each speaker, photos of Anttonen throughout his life were projected as slide shows, accompanied by music selected by his wife of 60 years, Judy, who spoke at the end, reminding the crowd of his trademark question: "Who loves ya?"

"He'd always ask, ‘Who loves ya?’ ” recounted friend Jay Chaskes. “Well, Doc, we all love you."

Anttonen came to Millersville University in 1971 as a professor and director of education research. He became the adviser to the student radio station, WIXQ, and the student newspaper, The Snapper, and retired from the university in 2013, according to his obituary.

Though Anttonen was best known as the adviser for WIXQ, he was also the voice of men's basketball games, earning him a spot in Millersville Athletics' Hall of Fame in 2016.

Ralph and Judy Anttonen were supporters of Millersville Athletics, helping to fund endowments for a variety of sports, including field hockey.

"We always learned something when we were with you,” Shelly Behrens, Millersville University field hockey coach, said, reading from a letter she wrote to Anttonnen. "And, yes, you were the best Santa."

In addition to his work at the university, Anttonen loved playing Santa Claus at a variety of locations across Lancaster County.

