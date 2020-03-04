Jennifer Procyson said Kristen Graham, who was found strangled to death Monday in her Caernarvon Township bedroom, was her best friend.

The man responsible for Graham's death, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said, is Matthew Moser, 31. They were in relationship, the office said.

Procyson said that relationship ended a little more than a month ago.

"When she broke things off with this guy, I was very happy about it," Procyson said.

Graham, 47, "looked me dead in the eye and said, 'If anything happens to me, Matt did it,' " Procyson recalled.

Procyson took her friend seriously and told her: "Oh, I will seek vengeance if anything happens to you."

They broke into laughter; it was a way to lighten the mood, Procyson said.

The breakup wasn't because of one thing, Procyson said, rather, it was because Graham realized Moser wouldn't change.

She's not sure how Graham and Moser met — she thought maybe through mutual friends. They started dating last September. He worked as a painter, she said, but other than that, Procyson said she didn't know much about him."He was supernice in the beginning," Procyson said, but he began showing a jealous and possessive side.

"Like: 'You went to the store. Why did it take you two hours to go to the store? It should have taken you an hour and 45 minutes,'" Procyson said, as an example.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Graham also told Procyson that Moser had grabbed her a couple times, she said.

Procyson and Graham met about 15 years ago through their sons, who went to school together and were also best friends.

Graham had three children: a daughter around 20 and a boy and a girl, both in their teens.

Graham was still married, but she and her husband hadn't been a couple for about six years, Procyson said. Still, they remained friends.

"Everybody says this when someone passes, but she was just the kindest person," Procyson said. "She had nothing, but she would give anything to anyone who needed it."

"She was a friend to everybody," Procyson said. "She never met a stranger. That was her. She never met a stranger."