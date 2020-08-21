Sewing masks

Sewing masks is one of the volunteer opportunities available this spring, helping such organizations as Lancaster Mask Sewists. The Amish community made these masks to donate to Lancaster Health Center in March 2020.

 Phil Lapp

Editor's Note: This post will be updated throughout the day.

Posted at 12:54 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 127,633 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported that 7,558 Pa. residents have died from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 6,393 total cases and 427 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

To date, 1,399,509 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:11 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania had 126,940 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state had also reported 7,538 total deaths from COVID-19 throughout the state.

Lancaster County has seen 6,328 total cases and 425 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 402 total deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,386,071 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

