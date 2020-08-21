Editor's Note: This post will be updated throughout the day.

Posted at 12:54 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 127,633 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported that 7,558 Pa. residents have died from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 6,393 total cases and 427 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

To date, 1,399,509 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 8/21/20 at 12:00 am):• 693 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 127,633 total cases statewide • 7,558 deaths statewide• 1,399,509 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 21, 2020

Posted 7:11 a.m.

As of Thursday morning, Pennsylvania had 126,940 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The state had also reported 7,538 total deaths from COVID-19 throughout the state.

Lancaster County has seen 6,328 total cases and 425 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 402 total deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,386,071 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 8/20/20 at 12:00 am):• 791 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 126,940 total cases statewide • 7,538 deaths statewide• 1,386,071 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 20, 2020

What to read next